ATM burglary gang busted , Rs 8.5 L seized

Police yesterday busted a 5 member ATM burglary gang and seized Rs 8.5 L from them. The police acted upon insider information and intercepted an auto without a registration plate near LB Nagar, Hyderabad.

LB Nagar police arrested four from the auto- Azharuddin 25, Saber Khan 39, Arshad Khan 2 and Talim 20, a laborer from Haryana. Based on information from them they traced and nabbed another convict also. Cops seized Rs 8 lakh from them. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed theft at SBI’s ATM kiosk at Mansoorabad on Tuesday night.

Police had received a complaint from the ATM cash replenishing agency that Rs 12.07 L is being stolen from cash tray from their ATMs.