BJP MP Hema Malini inaugurates India’s first plastic to diesel conversion plant

MP Hema Malini inaugurated the country’s first plastic to diesel conversion plant in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh claiming that this plant will fulfill PM Narendra Modi’s dream of a Swachh Bharat.

Notably, a model of this plant had been placed for a demonstration before PM Modi when he had arrived in Mathura some time back as a part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. This model is now working on a full scale at the Mathura Municipal Corporation’s (MMC) trenching grounds.

Assistant City Commissioner of Mathura AK Singh said that this plant will eliminate the plastic waste from Mathura and it will be turned into more useful diesel which will then be used by the Mathura Municipal Corporation for its own garbage trucks. Also, the MMC has completely banned single-use plastics in the city limits.

AK Singh said, “This plant will eliminate five metric tonne plastic every day from the city, converting it into diesel. Several hundred tonnes of plastic waste has already been accumulated at the trenching grounds by the municipal corporation and more will be collected in the days to come, so that this plant continues to work efficiently and without stopping.”

The assistant city commissioner of Mathura said that the plant will work on a public-private partnership (PPP) model for which the MMC has signed a contract with Paterson Energy.