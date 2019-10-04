Imran Khan’s open ‘Jihad’ call not normal behaviour, says MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying his open call for jihad upon his return from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States was “not normal behavior” and “unbecoming of the office he holds”

Imran Khan on his return from the US on Sunday had said that those standing by Kashmiris were doing “jihad” and Pakistan will support Kashmiris even if the world does not. Addressing media, Imran Khan said, “It [supporting Kashmiris] is jihad. We are doing it because we want Allah to be happy with us.”

Raveesh Kumar responded that the call for Jihad is so unbecoming for the office Imran Khan holds and Pakistan is not behaving as a neighbor should. This open call for jihad is not normal behavior,” he said.