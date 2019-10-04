ISRO scientist killed by gay sex partner for refusing to pay

ISRO scientist S. Suresh Kumar was killed by a lab technician who reportedly had sexual relations with him, police said on Friday. A dispute between the duo over payment for gay sex led to the murder, it said.

Suresh Kumar (56), a scientist with National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), a division of ISRO, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Srinivas, working with Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, has confessed to the crime. Police had questioned Srinivas as he regularly visited the deceased’s apartments.

Kumar said the recovery of cash, a gold ring and locking of his house door from outside were crucial evidence to link the crime to Srinivas.

Police said Srinivas slit Suresh Kumar’s throat with a sharp weapon during an altercation after the latter refused to pay him for their sexual act.

Suresh Kumar, working in the photo department of NRSC, was staying alone in the apartment at Ameerpet, when the incident occurred on October 1.

His wife, who lives in Chennai, had called his mobile several times but there was no response, they said.

Immediately, she informed a few friends of Kumar, who reached his flat and found the door locked from outside.