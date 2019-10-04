Kerala High Court gets new Chief Justices

The Union Law ministry informed that seven new Chief Justices were appointed in the High Courts in the country. The President of India has signed the appointment order.

Mani.S.Kumar has been named as the Chief Justices of Kerala high Court. He is at present serving as a judge in the Madras High Court. Rishikesh Roy the Chief Justices of Kerala High court has been appointed as the judge in the Supreme Court earlier.

L.Narayana Swami, the acting chief judge of the Karnataka high Court has been appointed as the Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh high Court.

Other new Chief Judges:

Ravi Shankar Jha: Haryana high Court

Indrajith Mohanthi: Rajasthan High Court

Ajay Lamba: Guwahati High Court

Aroop Goswami: Sikkim

J.K.Maheshwari: Andhra Pradesh