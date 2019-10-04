Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes stolen, photo defaced

The ashes of Mahatma Gandhi was stolen and a portrait of the ‘father of the nation’ was defaced by a group of criminals. The incident took place at the Bapu Bhavan in Laxmanbagh Sansthan in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday as the whole world was celebrating Gandhi Jayanthi.

A urn that was used for immersing the ashes of mahatma Gandhi was stolen. The missing urn was used for immersing the ashes of Gandhi in Narmada River in 1948.The unidentified people has also wrote ‘anti-national’ over the photo. The Rewa police has registered a case under section 153 B,504 and 505 of Indian Penal Code.