Man sues wife’s lover for marriage failure; Wins whopping amount

A man in the US has the last laugh as he has won a whopping amount as compensation from his former wife’s lover for destroying his life.

Kevin Howard has awarded with $.750,000 by a North Carolina Court. The court observed that his former wife’s lover who happens to be Howard’s co-worker was to blame for the 12-year long marriage’s failure.

Howard’s wife asked from him divorce accusing that he works a lot and is not available for her. But later Howard found out that she had cheated him. She has an affair with his co-worker.

Finding this out Howard filed a case in the court under an ‘alienation of affection’ law. The law which dates back to 1800s is now in practice in five US states- Hawaii, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Dakota and Utah-. Under this law one member of couple can sue another person whom they believe to be the cause of the breakup of their marriage due to wrongful acts. He won the case and a whopping compensation.