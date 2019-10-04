Pakistan doesn’t know how to maintain International relationship: Foreign Ministry

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan “does not know how to conduct international relationships”, the Foreign Ministry said today, accusing him of making provocative and irresponsible statements at the UN General Assembly. The ministry also hit out at Malaysia for raising Kashmir at the UNGA, saying the country should keep its friendly ties with India in mind.

“He used provocative and irresponsible statements in UNGA. I think he doesn’t know how to conduct international relationships,” said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

“The most serious thing is that he gave an open call for Jihad against India, which is not normal,” he said.

The spokesperson also had a strong message for Malaysia and Turkey, which raised Kashmir at the UN meet.

“J&K signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states, Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of J&K. The government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks,” Mr Kumar said.