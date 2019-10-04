Supreme court pulls the dead-line for Ayodhya hearing a day earlier

Supreme Court today announced that the hearing for the Ayodhya disputed land would be made a day earlier, On October 17. SC instructed both parties should clarify their stands on October 17.

SC also directed that all the claims and disputes should also be brought before the court on the same day. Supreme Court is speeding the case as the CJI Ranjan Gogoi has his retirement due on 17 November and the bench is headed by him. On a previous hearing, SC had assured that the court will continue to moderate and both the parties will be given there share of time.