The Money this Beggar has in her Account Will Shock You For Sure. Click to Find Out

According to local reports, Wafaa Mohammed Awad a beggar from Lebanon is a millionaire now, thanks to the generosity of the people. The pictures of her bank cheques have gone viral on social media and one can see that she has an earnings of about $900,000 (approx. Dh3.3 million, Rs 6,37,72,920.00). She was begging in Lebanon’s Saida.

This amount is equal to 1.250 billion Lebanese pounds. Her account is at the Jamal Trust bank.

So, Awad is richer than most of the people who gave her money to help her!