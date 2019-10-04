Tiger Shroff said this about Hrithik after the release of their first film together ‘War’

Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff said he was nervous as well as excited when sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan during the filming of action thriller ‘War’.Tiger Shroff said he regards Hrithik as his idol and his mark can be seen in each and every dance and action move he makes. The movie ‘War’ hit the screens on October 2.

Tiger Shroff said that he draws inspiration for acting from Hrithik and that made him more nervous when made to act together. He was nervous because of performance anxiety and also added that he felt blessed by this opportunity.

Tiger is now working on the sets of Baghi 3 after the huge success of Baghi 2.