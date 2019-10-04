“We are living in a democracy” ; Adoor Gopalakrishnan on FIR over open letter to PM Modi

FIR against 49 celebrities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the growing incidents of mob lynching.

Adoor, who is one of the co-signatories of the letter, said that he has so far received no communication in this regard.

“There are no political interests behind the letter. In a democracy, it’s natural to point out such issues. It’s part of the democratic process. The letter was not against the government or its governance. People are being attacked and subjected to mob lynching. We pointed out that it’s wrong. More painful that they are being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Even now, there’s no end to mob lynching incidents. Unfortunately, it’s targeting a minority community,” said Adoor.

He also criticised the court for admitting the petition in this regard. “How can a court admit such a petition? It’s a very positive letter. It’s a shame that such a petition was admitted by the court,” Adoor pointed out.