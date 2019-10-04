You Should Watch this Video of Pakistan Minister Meeting Taliban Leaders. See How Deep their Friendship is

Pakistan Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has been in the news a lot recently over his outrageous comments on the Kashmir issue. Now a video of him warming up to the Taliban envoy ahead of their meeting in Islamabad is doing rounds on social media and the scenes clearly show how much they enjoy each other’s company. Watch the video here shared by a Twitter user.

Hugs, Gifts & Smiles: Pakistan & Taliban in a perfect love affair in these videos from today in Islamabad. Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi and ISI (SPY) Chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed exchange hugs & gifts with Taliban. Afghan NSA @hmohib had rightly called Taliban as proxy of Pak. pic.twitter.com/OKXatsszUU — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) October 3, 2019

The Taliban’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was in a Pakistani prison for eight years, was greeted with a lot of warmth, with hugs and smiles by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and spy chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.

A top-level Taliban delegation held discussions with Pakistani leadership on the topic of Afghan peace.

Although the world considers the Taliban as a terror outfit, Pakistan continues to acknowledge the rule of the Taliban regime.