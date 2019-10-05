Gujarat people perform ‘Garba’ wearing Modi mask : Watch Video

People here were seen playing ‘Garba’ wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while celebrating the Navratri Festival on Friday night.

People from all walks of life were seen in colourful outfits and donning Modi masks while grooving to the musical beats.

This year, the Navratri festival is being celebrated with amusing themes including performing ‘Garba’ on roller skates by children, women wearing helmets and body paint tattoos are also in fashion. Youngsters here are aligning tradition with some edgy designs, and to make things better, they are all based on relevant social issues.

Apart from visiting the temple, worshipping goddess Durga and observing fast, ‘Garba’ is also the part of the nine-day Navratri festival.