IMD forecasts heavy rainfall with thunder in Kerala in next days: Yellow alert issued

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for next few days in Kerala. The weather monitoring agency has predicted heavy rainfall with thunder for next five days. The advisory released by the IMD warns that there will be powerful thunder after 2 in the afternoon to 10 in the night.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in four districts. The yellow alert is issued in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, Wayanad and Idukki districts on today. An yellow alert is issued in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Monday. On Tuesday a yellow alert is issued in Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The state is getting rain as the south-west monsoon is not yet withdrew. The north-east monsoon will usually reach state on October 20.