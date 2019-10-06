3 Former MLAs join BJP

Giving a big stimulation to the ruling BJP, three former MLAs and many of their workers had joined the party on Sunday in Haryana. 2 Former MLAs from Congress and 1 from INLD has joined BJP in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Vedpal Narang, a former MLA of INLD and a powerful politician from the Barwala area, and former Congress MLAs Ramswarup Rana and Phool Singh has joined BJP.

Another senior politician in the state has also joined BJP today in the state which is going to polling booths on October 21. Bhupesh Mehta a veteran Congress Leader from Sirs has joined BJP.