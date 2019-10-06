Amit Shah assures corrections in Citizenship Amendment Bill, after ‘floodgate warning’ by Mizoram CM

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga that corrections will be made in the CAB to safeguard the Mizoram’s interests.

Earlier in a controversial speech in W.Bengal, Amit Shah had declared that the Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains from neighboring countries would be granted Indian citizenship if they seek so. Mizoram CM Zoramthanga had expressed his concern that the amendment will cause a flood of illegal immigrants to Mizoram.

Shah said that he will ensure that the CAB does not override a long-standing provision that checks the unabated entry of outsiders into the state. He placed special emphasis on a new clause related to the inner line permit(ILP) regime in Mizoram which will be incorporated in the draft bill in his meetings with Zoramthanga and top leaders of civil society groups.

The meeting ended on a positive note and Shah assured Mizoram would be empowered with more provisions for their safety if the CAB is enacted.