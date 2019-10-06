‘Captain escapes from the drowning ship’:Rahul Gandhi leaves India before assembly polls

The main opposition party in the country Congress is like drowning ship. The party has faced one of the biggest defeat in the general election held in May this year. The age old party is weakening day by day as prominent leaders are quitting party. Now adding to all these the captain of the party, the former AICC president Rahul Gandhi has left the country, just before the assembly elections.

As the nation is heading to assembly election in two states in Maharashtra and Haryana and by polls in many states Rahul Gandhi has left the country to Thailand. Rahul Gandhi has boarded the flight from New Delhi to Bangkok on Saturday night 8.25 pm.

Why he has gone to Thailand is unknown for even Congress leaders.The Congress has already split in two groups as Rahul supporters and Sonia supporters.

But Congress party claims that Rahul will be back soon and will be active in election campaign from 10 of this month.