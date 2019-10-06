Former Congress MLA quits party

In giving a shock to Congress, a veteran leader of the party has quit the party and joined Aam Admi Party (AAP).

Parlad Singh Sawhney, a four-time MLA from Chandini Chowk assembly seat in New Delhi has joined AAP on Sunday in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal.

Parlad Singh Sawhney, a close aide of former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit has informed that he joined AAP attracted by the developments works of the AAP government and is not interested in getting a ticket to contest.

Parlad Singh Sawhney has represented Chandini Chowk from 1998 to 2015. In 2015, he lost to AAP candidate Alka Lamba.