Preparing for polls? Haryana police records 97% drop in traffic fines after election date announced

After the election dates were announced on September 21, a nose dip in traffic fines had been registered in the entire Gurugram.On an average, 2000 traffic fines were being imposed every day before September 21, but these days the number is around 50.

The BJP-ruled Haryana, which was on a spree on imposing fines to motorists for road safety violations, now seems to be going slow on traffic fines owing to its negative impact on assembly polls slated for October 21. As per sources, the instructions from the government were verbal till the next government came in. The police are on an awareness campaign drive after the poll dates announced.

Many senior BJP leaders including Roads and transport minister Nitin Gadkari were backing the union ministries imposition of heftier fines with the amended Motor Vehicles Act (MVA),2019 that came into effect on September1.