Rajnath Singh will perform ‘Shastra pooja’ in France, before receiving Rafale jets

India’s Defense minister Rajnath Singh is leaving for Paris shortly for meeting with French President Emanuel Macron.

He is expected to perform ‘Shastra pooja’ in France, as he had never missed the tradition when he was union home minister. He would then proceed to Bordeaux for receiving the first Rafale aircraft made for India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his days as chief minister of Gujarat also used to perform Shastra pooja on every Dushehra of both ancient and modern weapons.