Revised list of private, public sector holidays announced in UAE

A revised list of holidays for the year 2019 was announced on Sunday by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources of UAE.
As per the revised list the Commemoration Day will be observed on Saturday, November 30. Earlier this was announced on Sunday, December 1. The holiday will applicable to both public and private sector in UAE. A holiday was announced for the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).
Official Holidays in UAE pursuant to Cabinet Resolution No. (37) of 2019 pic.twitter.com/cxLOQU1uoi
— FAHR (@FAHR_UAE) September 8, 2019
