Latest NewsGulf

Revised list of private, public sector holidays announced in UAE

Oct 6, 2019, 03:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

A revised list of holidays for the year 2019 was announced on Sunday by the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources of UAE.

As per the revised list the Commemoration Day will be observed on Saturday, November 30. Earlier this was announced on Sunday, December 1. The holiday will applicable to both public and private sector in UAE. A holiday was announced for the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

