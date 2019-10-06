Study Reveals this as the Maximum Number of Drinks You Can Have in a Week, Beyond this, Serious Illness Awaits You. See this Study

You might have your opinion about whether drinking is a good or bad habit and we are not going to question it. But too much of anything is not good and excess drinking would certainly put you in the vicinity of a lot of serious diseases. But how much is too much? What’s the limit? How much you have to drink too much?

According to researchers If you drink nearly 14 drinks per week (2 drinks per day) and already suffer from mild cognitive impairment (MCI), you may be at a higher risk of developing dementia than those who enjoy drinking a week.

The research was done by researchers among 3021 participants aged 72 years older and above, by Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The adults involved in the study had MCI.

It has to be noted that alcohol intake within recommended limits was not significantly associated with a lower risk of dementia among participants.