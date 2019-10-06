Two coaches  of  Anand Vihar train derailed

Three coaches of the Lucknow-Anand VIhar double decker AC express train has derailed near the Moradabad station. The train has derailed on Sunday morning at 10.15 am between Katghar and Moradabad stations.

Two coaches of Lucknow-Anand Vihar(Delhi) double decker train derail near Moradabad. No injuries reported. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3KTXs8buyp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 6, 2019

No causalities or injuries were reported. The 5th and 8th coaches of the train has derailed. ” First priority is safety of passengers. The passengers will be shifted to front portion of the train and train will be moved to Moradabad”, informed Northern Railway officials.