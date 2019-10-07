Activists Attacked by Left Based Groups and these Leaders are Happy to Be Silent?

A slew of cultural leaders in Kerala are happy to pinpoint any issues that happen to the north of Kerala, especially in states ruled by BJP, but will gladly observe silence if there is grave injustice done in their own territory. The attack on environmental activists in Kerala who headed out to check the irregularities of the quarry and bund belonging to the father-in-law of CPI(M) MLA from Nilambur, P. V. Anvar, is only the latest instance of such happy ignorances and selective amnesia.

It has been reported that CPI(M) groups are behind this attack. The activists who attacked include eminent names like M. N. Karasherri, C. R. Neelakandan, Dr. Azad, K. Ajitha, Prof. Kusumam Joseph, T. V. Rajan, etc. Many of them have taken a stance against CPI(M) in news channel discussion on a number of issues.

According to reports, the mob which attacked them was led by CPI(M) Local Committee Secretary, Jaleel. There are also complaints that the police were late to reach the spot and take control of things.

M.N Karassery said that it was P.V Anvar MLA’s supporters who led the attack.. The activists later went back to Kozhikode where they staged a protest march against the attack on them.