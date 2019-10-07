If Sania Mirza Married a Cricketer, her Sister is Going to Get Married to a Cricketer’s Son. Check this Out

We all know tennis star Sania Mirza is the wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik. Fans have always raised questions like whom would she pray for India plays Pakistan and now Sania’s sister, fashion stylist Anam Mirza is going to marry the son of a cricketer. If you are wondering this is once again an affair with Pakistan, not quite.

Anam is going to marry former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s son Asad.

“We just came back from the bachelorette trip in Paris, we’re really excited,” said Sania confirming that the marriage is going to be in December.