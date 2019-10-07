India’s Operation ‘Him Vijay’ upsets China, XI Jinping may delay visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s unofficially slated visit to India might be delayed according to sources.

Experts say the timing of operation ‘Him Vijay‘, the biggest war exercise conducted by India within 100-Km of Line of Control (LAC)’ in Arunachal Pradesh could have signaled China for a buffer time before Xi’s visit.

As per reports, China expressed concerns about India’s ‘Him Vijay’ war games in Arunachal Pradesh, within 100 kilometers of Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. ‘Him Vijay’ India’s biggest mountain assault exercise will be held in two phases: 7-10 October and 20-24 October.