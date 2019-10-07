Lahore HC issues notice to Punjab govt on Hafiz Saeed’s plea

A Pakistani court on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to file a reply by 28 October on the petition of Mumbai attack mastermind and JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest in a terrorism financing case.

Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a 10 million dollar bounty on, was arrested on 17 July in the terror financing case. He is lodged at the Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail in high security.

“A Lahore High Court two-member bench headed by Justice Mohammad Qasim Khan held the hearing of Saeed and others’ petition. The court issued notices to the Punjab government and CTD of Punjab Police to file a reply by 28 October on the issue,” a court official said after the hearing.