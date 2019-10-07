Latest NewsArmyNEWSIndiaDefence

MHA looking for ways to empower BSF with anti-drone technologies

Oct 7, 2019, 09:13 pm IST
Less than a minute

To effectively counter the threats from across the border, the Union Home Ministry has asked the BSF to identify anti-drone technologies like “fire and forget” in the wake of recent threats emanating from Pakistan and ISI.

The BSF guards the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders. The Government has also the BSF to send a proposal in a time-bound after identifying suitable anti-drone technologies for further action. The directive to the BSF comes in the backdrop of arms dropping incident in Punjab through a heavy-duty drone, suspected to be the handiwork of Pakistan Army-ISI combine.

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close