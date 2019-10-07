Pakistan distributes ‘terror attack tasks’ among top three militant outfits: Details inside

A news agency has reported that the Pakistan Army and Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI has distributed terror attacking task among the top three Islamic militant outfits based at Pakistan. ANI has reported this quoting a confidential document.

ANI reported that a meeting was held at Pulwama on last week and the terror attack tasks were briefed to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

” There is a credible input that terrorists have recently held a joint meeting at an unspecified location in Pulwama in which different operational responsibilities were assigned to different terrorist groups as a future strategy”, the document reads.

“JeM has assigned the responsibility of carrying out the attack along the national highway. LeT has been given responsibility to carrying the attack on interior security installations while HM has been assigned the task to ensure shutdown and police/political killings”, the document says.

The militant organisation has been asked to carry out terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of India.