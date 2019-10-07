Pulimurugan team to join again for a movie

Tomichan Mulakuppadam, the proud producer of the blockbuster Malayalam movie ‘Pulimurugan’ has announced his new movie with the ‘Pulimurugan’ team. Tomichan Mulakupadam made this announcement through his social media handle on Monday.

‘Pulimurugan’ which has crossed the 150 crore mark in the box-office for the first time in Malayalam film industry has released on October 7 2016. The film was the first Malayalam film to collect more than 100 crore from the box-office.

Tomichan Mulakupadam on a post shared on Facebook has announced the new film which mark the reunion of script writer Uday Krishna, director Vysakh and Mohanlal. He revelaed the more details about the film will announced later.

Read His Full Facebook Post: