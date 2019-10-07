Self-driving taxi to hit UAE roads next year

Self-driving taxis or ‘robotaxis’ will hit the roads of UAE from next year. This will possible if the self-driving car startup gets the partnership it needs to run the business in the UAE.

A Hong Kong based firm named ‘Auto X’ is having talks with some UAE companies and groups. If all goes well, the company will launch its commercial robotaxi, along with autonomous delivery services, in 2020.

AutoX, which has offices in the US and China, recently moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley in the USA to Hong Kong. It is currently operating robotaxi, delivery and manufacturing pilot programmes in the US, Europe and China.

“The technology already exists. With the cooperation of government agencies, the UAE’s first commercial robotaxi will become a reality next year,” Jianxiong Xiao, founder and chief executive of AutoX, said ahead of Gitex Technology Week.

AutoX has branched into both sectors of autonomous technology with the ultimate goal of democratising autonomy and making self-driving technology safe, affordable, and accessible, he added.

Xiao said more than $80 billion has been invested in autonomous vehicles among 160 separate investments.