‘Whose wink you loved the most’: See the adorable picture shared by M.S.Dhoni

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is not only a outstanding cricketer but also an amazing family man. Dhoni is now has taken a short break from cricket and is spending time with family.

His daughter Ziva Dhoni has also had a huge fan following on social media. The videos of Ziva Dhoni singing Malayalam songs has grabbed hundreds of thousands views on social media.

Now Dhoni has shared a photo on social media handle Instagram. In the photo Dhoni can be seen sitting with his daughter in the car. Both the father and the daughter wink at the camera while clicking the photo. “Whose wink you loved the most #MSDhoni #ZivaTheDiva”, Dhoni captioned the photo.