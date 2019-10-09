Mohanlal to play key role in ‘Koodathayi Serial Killings’ based movie

‘Koodathayi Serial Killings’ is set to inspire a new Malayalam movie, according to reports. The case that is still unfolding has sent shock waves across the nation after prime accused Jolly Thomas confessed to murdering six members of her extended family during a period of 2002-2016.

The news hit headlines after eerie similarities between all the six deaths, in a span of 14 years, came to the fore. In all the cases, traces of cyanide had been found and it had been a case of slow poisoning, police said.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will appear as the investigating officer in the crime thriller. Confirming the same, producer Antony Perumbavoor told Manorama that the story of the serial murders will replace the plot of a crime movie that was already being planned. The film is expected to go on floors by February next year. No further details about the movie have been revealed.