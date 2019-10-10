Former Pak Cricketer and Commentator Ramiz Raja Make a Hilarious Mistake. Twitter Can’t Stop Trolling Him. See this Video

Ramiz Raja was part of the 1992 world cup winning Pakistan team and is a well-known commentator post his retirement. After Srilanka humbled Pakistan in the T-20 series 3-0, Ramiz Raja asked Man of the Match Wanindu Hasaranga, if this was his best performance.

Wanindu Hasaranga, not fluent in the English language had come with a translator but could understand Ramiz’s question. He replied to the question in English itself, saying ‘YES’ to it.

But despite a direct response from the cricketer in English, Ramiz took the mic to the translator for the translation! The translator said ‘he said yes’.! Twitter couldn’t stop laughing at the hilarious mistake Ramiz Raja had made. Watch the video here:

Translator : He said yes ???? pic.twitter.com/N6CzxRWSHW — David Brent bets IPL (@DavidBrentIPL) October 9, 2019

