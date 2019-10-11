On the back ground of Indo-China talks Sensex rises over 400 points

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex surged to 400 points, owing to an expected Sino-Indian trade deal in an unofficial summit taking place in Mamallapuram, Chennai.

Global markets were also vibrant with Trump meeting top Chinese trade negotiators today. The 30-share index was trading 414.38 points or 1.09 percent, higher at 38,294.78 at 0940 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 116.15 points, or 1.03 percent, to 11,350.70.

Tata Consultancy Services TCS, the largest software exporter was left behind with a 3 percent decline and reported a marginal growth in net income for the September quarter at Rs 8,042 crore, and guided towards more challenges putting a big question mark over its ability to deliver the double-digit growth.