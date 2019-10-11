Accident on Noida Expressway : 2 killed, several injured

At least two people were killed while two others were seriously injured in a massive accident on the Noida Expressway near sector 132. The accident happened after early morning on Friday. The injured are being treated in a private hospital nearby.

According to early reports, the accident took place when a stationary was hit by truck coming from behind on the Noida Expressway near 1 am. The truck was standing afer having some technical difficulties when the truck rammed into it from behind at high speed. The driver of the second truck was among those killed.