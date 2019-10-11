Pakistan Army spokesperson defends Rajnath Singh over Shastra Puja row

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been facing some criticism for his ‘Shastra Puja’ in France. On October 8, Singh received the first of the French-made Rafale fighter jets at the Merignac airbase near the city of Bordeaux in France. Keeping the tradition of performing “shastra pooja” (weapon worship) on every Dussehra, Singh performed the ritual with the Rafale jet in France. The ritual has invited much attention, with opposition hitting out at Rajnath Singh.

However, Rajnath Singh has found support from unexpected quarters. Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor on Thursday defended Singh saying, “Nothing wrong in Rafale Puja as it goes by the religion.”

“Nothing wrong in #RafalePuja as it goes by the religion and that must be respected. Please, remember… it’s not the machine alone which matters but competence, passion & resolve of the men handling that machine. Proud of our PAF Shaheens,” tweeted Asif Ghafoor on Thursday.