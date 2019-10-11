“This is not Ram Rajya, but Nathuram Rajya”,says Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday saying there is not ‘Ram Rajya’ but ‘Nathuram Rajya’ in the state as lives are being lost in fake encounters almost every day. He made this remark a day after he visited the family of Pushpendra Yadav who got killed in a police encounter over alleged illegal sand mining. However, the family claimed that he was shot dead by police in a ‘fake’ encounter.

“Which Ram Rajya is going on in UP? This is not Ram Rajya but Nathuram Rajya. With mob lynching, police lynching has also started in the state,” he said at a press conference.

“People are not getting justice and the police have become trigger happy. The Samajwadi Party will take out a ‘Nyay Yatra’ from Lalitpur after the bye-elections to focus on the prevailing situation in the state,” he added.