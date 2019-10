At least 14 people lost their lives in a bus accident in Nepal. Around 98 people were injured in the accident which took place Sindhupalchowk district on Friday.

As per police five people lost their lives on the spot and other died in the hospital. The bus was overloaded. Around 120 people were in the bus at the time of accident. As per police a Tyre puncture is suspected to be the main reason for the accident.