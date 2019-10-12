Jammu and Kashmir: Date announced for restoration of mobile phone services

Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced the date for restoring the mobile phone services. The government spokesperson Rohit Kansal has announced that all postpaid services will be resorted from October 14.

Partial land phone was resumed in the Jammu and Kashmir on August 17. And by September 4 all landlines has been declared operational. In the Jammu region the telecommunication system was resorted within the days of the blockade.

The mobile services were shut down on August 5 after the revocation of Article 370 which gave the state a special status. Around 66 lakh mobile phone subscribers there in the Kashmir valley. And in this around 40 lakhs subscribers have postpaid facility.