New aviation rules for passengers at airports in India issued

New rules for passengers were issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The new aviation rules was announced on October 11 by the DGCA. The new rules give prime importance to avoid inconvenience to passengers.

The new guidelines says that the airlines make all efforts to send SMS in case of a delay in flight or boarding gate change. The airlines must coordinate with their travel agents to get the mobile details of the passengers.The airliners must give assistance to the passenger to get connecting flights.

The new guideline emphasis that the prompt readdress of passenger complaints should be the top priority of airlines.

The new guidelines were issued after a meeting with the appellate authorities and nodal officers of all domestic airlines with DGCA on October 10.