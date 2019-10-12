Saint hood of Mariam Tresiya , Puthenchira villagers celebrating proud moments

The founder of Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family (CHF) Mariam Tresiya, will be raised to saint hood by Pope Francis, during a solemn Eucharistic Celebration in Rome’s St. Peter’s Square on Sunday 1:45 AM, October 13. She would be raised to the glory of altar along with 4 new saints-English Cardinal John Henry Newman, Swiss laywoman Marguerite Bays, Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes, and Italian Sister Giuseppina Vannini. The ceremony will last two hours and will be led by the Pope Francis

A religious and mystic, Sister Mariam Theresia was born in Puthenchira, in southern India’s Kerala state, on April 26, 1876. Belonging to a once rich and noble family with extensive landed property, the future pioneer of the family apostolate grew up in piety and holiness under the loving guidance of her saintly mother, Thanda. In her intense love for God, the 8-year old girl gave herself up to austere, penance, fasting and prayer. She wanted to be conformed ever more to the likeness of the suffering Christ to whom she also consecrated her virginity at an early age.

Mariam Tresiya’s blessed figurine will be adorned with a crown following the age-old tradition when the blessed are elevated to Sainthood. Following this a ritual procession holding the blessed figurine will make ceremonil rounds circumfencing the cathedral. The villagers of Puthenchira-birthplace of St.Mariam Tresiya are all set to watch the live telecast from St.Peters square. The convent at Kuzhikkaattusseri, at Thrissur, will arrange food offerings in connection to celebrate the event. Thousands of devotees come here at the grave of the blessed Mariam Thresia to offer respects and to get blessings.

Sister Thresia died on June 8, 1926, at the age of 50, and was declared Blessed by Pope Saint John Paul II on April 9, 2000.