Sanju Samson breaks records in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Kerala wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson registered his maiden List A double century in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Having scored one half-century in five matches in the tournament till now, Samson finally converted his starts into a formidable innings against Goa in Alur.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fourth over, Samson shared a magnificent 338-run partnership for the third wicket with Sachin Baby to bolster Kerala to 377/3 in their allotted quota of 50 overs. After Kerala captain Robin Uthappa won the toss and chose to bat, they have scored a match-winning total.

It is worth mentioning that Samson hadn’t scored a List A century before this match. From this to scoring the highest score by a batsman in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match, the 24-year old batsman has once again brought his name into contention for selection in the national team.

Remaining unbeaten till the end, Samson scored 212* (129) with the help of 21 fours and 10 sixes. Other than Samson, Baby also contributed with 127 (135) with the help of seven fours and four sixes.

Samson has become the sixth Indian batsman to cross the 200-run mark in the List A format. Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Karn Kaushal are the other batsmen who have achieved the feat in the past.