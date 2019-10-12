“The condition of the Congress is like that of a driver less train and a pilot less plane” says Yogi Adityanath

Taking a dig at the main opposition party Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the party is like that of driver less train and pilot less flight. He said this while addressing a election rally in Haryana.

” The condition of the Congress is like that of driver less train and a pilot less plane as Rahul Gandhi resigned from his post of president after the party’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, and now even after four months the party has no president”, said Yogi.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yogi said that now even Pakistan Prime Minister is pleading to India.

“Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who earlier used to threaten to attack India is now pleading that India should not attack them”, claimed Yogi Adityanath.