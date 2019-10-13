‘Congress does not take pride in the nation’s increasing strength’, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath accused that Congress does not take pride in the nations’ increasing strength. He said this while addressing an election rally in Haryana. Yogi Adityanath targeted the opposition party for panning defence minister Rajnath Singh performing ‘shastra puja’ of Rafale fighter jets in France.

“For Modiji, the interest of the country is most important, while the Congress does not take pride in the nation’s increasing strength. That is the reason why Congressmen were ridiculing the ‘shastra puja’ of the Rafale fighter jet,” said Yogi Adityanath.

Voting for the 90-member Haryana assembly would take place on October 21.