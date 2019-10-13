Scuffle in Kochi hotel as Beef served instead of Pork

A hotel in Muvattupuzha, a town eastward to Ernakulam suddenly grabbed attention with the involvement of two most sensitive foods -Beef and Pork. A scuffle between the waiter and Arun, who is running a business aside to the hotel made various versions with added toxicity on each relay.

The incident started when Arun came to take lunch and ordered a Pork item. The waiter Sonu Tomy mistakenly served the same dish but it was beef instead of pork. Arun who is allergic to beef got enraged and banged the dish together with a plate on to Sonu’s face which developed into a scuffle explained head constable Ajith Kumar. An attempt by certain groups to politicize the matter was flatly rejected by the police and the involved parties.

Both Sonu and Arun are friends as Arun is a regular customer to the hotel and the two firms are neighbors. Though the case is registered, both parties have reached a compromise. “As it is a public assault, the police have to take action. Both parties have filed a case against each other. As per rule, we will continue the probe, said Ajith Kumar.