“Sending a rocket to moon will not feed youth of the country”: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after being silent for months, seems to have come back to hit the campaign trail in a rally in Maharashtra. Mr Gandhiwas his usual self, launching a verbal attack on P.M Modi, article 370 and moon missions used for political campaigns.

Rahul said that sending rockets to space will not feed the youth of this country.

“Congress founded ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation). Rockets are not sent in two days, but of course Narendra Modi is taking credit for it. Sending a rocket to moon will not feed youth of the country,”

“During elections, they talk about (abrogating) Article 370, Kashmir and moon (missions) but they will not open their mouth on the real issues. It is an idea which they think will give them political benefits by diverting attention,” he added.