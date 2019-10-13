The ‘hot photos’ of Malayalam actress is setting internet on fire: See pics

A photo shoot of Malayalam actress has become viral on social media. The glamorous photos of actress Deepti Sati is literally setting internet on fire. The photos were captured by Daisy David.

Deepti Sati debuted to Malayalam film industry through ‘Neena’ directed by Lal Jose. She has acted many Malayalam films after that. She has also acted in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi films.

Driving Licence directed by Lal Jr is her new film.