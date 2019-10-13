War box office collection: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film continues its dominance

Bollywood film ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is continuing its dominance in the box office. The action packed thriller has gained good response from both the audience and critics.

The film released on October 2 is heading to enter 300 crore club. The film has till now gathered Rs.245.95 crore rupees.

Trade analyst Taran Adrsh has claimed that the film will continue to dominate the box office till Deepavali. The film has already broke the opening record of ‘Thugs of Hindusthan’. The film will soon beat the collection of ‘Kabir Singh’ and will become the biggest hit of the year.

The film directed by Siddharth Anad is bank rolled by Yash Raj films.